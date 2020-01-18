Adam Doleac impacts radio with debut single Famous

Arista Nashville recording artist Adam Doleac has officially impacted radio with his debut single Famous.

The song has picked up 23 Country station adds so far. It was written by Doleac, Andy Skib and Bobby Hamrick, and is one this week’s most-added songs at country radio.

Watch the video for the track:

In November, Adam released the music video for Famous, which stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. The concept video was directed by Preston Leatherman and features Adam making a cameo as a supermarket attendant.

The Mississippi born singer-songwriter was recently announced as an Amazon Music 2020 Artist to Watch. He is opening for Ryan Hurd’s headlining Platonic Tour and will appear on the following dates: March 13th – The Midland Theater, Kansas City, MO; March 14th – DelMar Hall, St. Louis, MO; March 19th – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA; and, March 20th – Georgia Theatre, Athens, GA.

Adam became passionated about music during his time in college. He received a scholarship to the University of Southern Mississippi where he not only played baseball, but wrote songs with his teammates and learned to play guitar.

Adam has co-written songs recorded by Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, and Hootie and the Blowfish.