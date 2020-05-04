Abigail Neilson to release new single Ruby on Friday

Abigail Neilson will release new single Ruby this Friday (8th May 2020).

The rising Country/Pop artist, who is based in Seattle, wrote the track. It was produced in Nashville by Robbie Artress who has worked with artists such as Chris Stapleton, Ben Folds, and Randy Rogers Band. Instrumental tracking was done by brothers Gideon and Gabe Klein, as well as Ellen Angelico, who have all played with artists such as Tenille Townes, Delta Rae and Lauren Jenkins.

Ruby is a coming-of-age song that explores the frustrations of being a teenager and the friendship between two sisters. Commenting on the track Abigail says:

“Everyone has felt like life has dealt them a bad hand, but when you’re 14, it’s hard to look past it. This song talks about keeping your head held high even when you feel like no one is on your side. Watching your little sister grow up and become her own person is such a wonderful thing, but being the older sibling means you can throw some advice to them when they need it. Throughout the song, lessons of heartbreak with relationships are talked about with the lyrics following, “this is my advice,” along with the reassurance that everything will turn out okay in the end.”

Ruby follows the release of singles such as Space and Without You. You can find out more about Abigail at https://www.abigailneilson.com.