25th anniversary edition of Shania Twain’s The Woman in Me coming in October

Shania Twain will release a 25th anniversary edition of her classic album The Woman in Me.

The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition will be released via Mercury Nashville/UMG Recordings, Inc and it includes a newly remastered version of the genre-busting, multi-platinum album. The release also includes previously unreleased tracks, live recordings and mixes that trace the evolution of an album that changed the way country music sounded.

The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition will be available in two- and three-CD configurations, with the remastered album available in LP and Limited-Edition colour variant LP versions, as well.

The three-CD box set contains 16 previously unreleased tracks, including five live performances recorded in December 2019 during Twain’s residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, and an entire “Shania Vocal Mix” containing early takes of 11 songs from nearly a year before the album’s release.

In addition to the five Las Vegas performances, the “Live & Remixed” disc, available on both the two and three CD editions, features two tracks recorded in September 1998 at Dallas’ Reunion Arena for the Shania: Live DVD that also was carried on DirecTV; and nine remixes that show how Twain and producer, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, continued to adapt her sound as she began to cross into pop and international markets.

The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition is accompanied by a 48-page booklet containing liner notes from Twain, a 3,000-word essay written by renowned pop-culture journalist Eve Barlow, and photographs from John Derek, Albert Sanchez, Mark Tucker, Bo Derek, and Alexander E. Harbaugh.

The Woman in Me: The Diamond Edition track listings are:

LP / Limited Edition LP

The Woman in Me: Remastered Album

2CD Edition

The Woman in Me: Remastered Album

3CD

The Woman in Me: Remastered Album

1. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)

2. Any Man Of Mine

3. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

4. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

5. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)

6. Is There Life After Love?

7. If It Don’t Take Two

8. You Win My Love

9. Raining On Our Love

10. Leaving Is The Only Way Out

11. No One Needs To Know

12. God Bless The Child

Live & Remixed

1. You Win My Love [Live From Las Vegas]

2. No One Needs To Know [Live From Las Vegas]

3. Any Man of Mine [Live From Las Vegas]

4. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Live From Las Vegas]

5. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Live From Las Vegas]

6. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Dance Mix]

7. Any Man Of Mine [Alternate Mix – Without Steel Guitar]

8. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You) [International Acoustic Version – Without Steel Guitar]

9. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Dance Mix]

10. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Mutt Lange Mix]

11. You Win My Love [Mutt Lange Mix]

12. God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Country Version]

13. God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Without Banjo]

14. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Live/DirecTV Mix]

15. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is/The Woman In Me/You’ve Got A Way [Medley – Live/DirecTVMix]

The Woman In Me: Shania Vocal Mix

1. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)

2. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)

3. No One Needs To Know

4. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

5. Is There Life After Love?

6. If It Don’t Take Two

7. You Win My Love

8. Any Man Of Mine

9. Raining On Our Love

10. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

11. Leaving Is The Only Way Out