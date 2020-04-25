10 acts you need to check out at Stagecouch on StageIt today

Festival season is cancelled this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s sweeping the world but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy live music.

LA-based actor, singer, songwriter and musician Rob Mayes has organised a one-day virtual festival called Stagecouch. Kicking off at 8pm tonight UK time / noon PST, the festival will run across Facebook Live and StageIt for 12 hours so get ready for a long night / day depending on where in the world you are!

We’ve trawled through the line-up on the StageIt stage and we’ve picked out 10 artists you simply have to buy a ticket to watch…

1. Makerman

Makerman is a new music collaboration between Amsterdam born Celinde Schoenmaker and Manchester born Richard Fleeshman. If you acoustic blues and country music then you’ll love these two. UK fans will know Richard from his days on Coronation Street.

Time: 8pm UK / 12 noon PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_makerman/78652

2. O&O

O&O is comprised of Colorado-native, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Obadiah Jones, and Israeli vocalist, Orian Peled. The duo are rising stars on the UK Country scene and they just released their new single Leave It Til Tomorrow yesterday.

Time: 8.20pm UK / 12.20pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_o_o/78332

3. Nick Autry

Singer/songwriter Nick Autry has penned hits for a number of artists, one of his most recent being Willie Jones’ single Back Porch. He’s also worked extensively as an engineer and has worked alongside super-producer Corey Crowder.

Time: 8.40pm UK / 12.40pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_nick_autry/78519

4. Riley Smith

You may know him as Markus Keen from the hit TV series Nashville. Riley Smith has been releasing music alongside his acting career for years. With new music on the horizon, he’s one of the performances we’re most excited about. Read our recent interview with Riley.

Time: 11pm UK / 3pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_riley_smith/78341

5. The Joy Reunion

The Joy Reunion is a Country songwriting trio from Southern California. They have influences that range from Lady Antebellum, Lone Bellow, Little Big Town, Keith Urban and other popular country artists.

Time: 11.40pm UK / 3.40pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_the_joy_reunion/78362

6. Kylie Frey

Opelousas, La. singer-songwriter Kylie Frey was one of Shania Twain’s protégés on the inaugural season of USA Network’s “Real Country” in 2018. She’s collaborated with Randy Rogers on the number 1 smash Too Bad and her most recent single is One Night in Tulsa.

Time: 12am UK / 4pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_kylie_frey/78364

7. Rob Mayes

We couldn’t not include the man who’s organised the whole event could we? Rob recently played a sold-out StageIt show for Destination Country and released his new single Didn’t Do This On My Own, which includes Earl Bud Lee (Garth Brook’s Friends in Low Places) as a co-writer.

Time: 4.40am UK / 8.40pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_rob_mayes/78518

8. Brandon Steadman

Based out of Fort Worth Texas, Brandon Steadman and his band have been gaining momentum in Texas. They have been winning over critics and fans alike and are an act to keep an eye on!

Time: 5am UK / 9pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_brandon_steadman/78520

9. Ollie Gabriel

Ollie Gabriel was a finalist on the NBC show Songland in 2019. He has produced music for multiple hit tv shows, and his records have had radio success around the world in Europe, Australia, and most recently the USA.

Time: 5.40am UK / 9.40pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_ollie_gabriel/78523

10. Nolan Neal

Nolan Neal appeared on The Voice Season 11 where he turned all four chairs with his rendition of Elton John’s Tiny Dancer. He was born in Music City, Nashville, TN and raised up in the smoky mountains of Pigeon Forge, TN.

Time: 6.40am UK / 10.40pm PST

Ticket link: https://www.stageit.com/stagecouch/w_nolan_neal/78526

To find out more about Stagecouch and get tickets for the other artists performing, head over to https://www.stagecouchfest.com.