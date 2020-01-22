Adam Lambert launches the Feel Something Foundation

Singer-songwriter, actor and activist Adam Lambert has launched the Feel Something Foundation (FSF).

The mission of the foundation is to support LGBTQ+ organisations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds. The Feel Something Foundation was founded by Adam in 2019 and is a result of the star’s travels around the world, meeting global members of the community, hearing their stories and witnessing first-hand the difficulties LGBTQ+ people continue to face in all areas of life.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, Adam has spent a lot of time throughout his career so far engaging in LGBTQ+ activism. The foundation sees Adam’s philanthropy institutionalised into an organisation with the aim to truly make a difference.

The Feel Something Foundation’s vision is to see LGBTQ+ communities of all ages and backgrounds enjoy full human rights within a fully-inclusive society. It first aims to ensure support is given to the myriad of issues that continue to disproportionately affect them. This will be achieved through working with charities that have a mission or project directly focussed on impacting the LGBTQ+ community in areas of Education & the Arts; Homelessness; Suicide Prevention & Mental Health.

The foundation wants to abolish “coming out” as a term used to define someone simply being themselves.

It will build its revenue through the personal charitable contributions of its founder, directors and with public funds raised through fundraising and awareness campaigns, events and initiatives. The first fundraiser will be an online clothing auction of some of Adam’s best looks, which will take place in the coming weeks.

Initial charities will be chosen based on those Adam has worked with previously and that stand for the positive, progressive messages of the Feel Something Foundation in supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ communities.