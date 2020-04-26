XCOM: Chimera Squad is out now

XCOM: Chimera Squad is a new stand-alone adventure that takes place in the XCOM universe. You can pick it up now and Steam and if you grab it before 1st May 2020 you can take advantage of an introductory price of £8.49 (50% off).

XCOM: Chimera Squad takes place five years after the events of the previous XCOM games, where humanity has successfully overthrown the Elder’s control of the earth. With ADVENT gone and the invaders free of the Elder’s mind control, humans, aliens and hybrids must now find a way to move on from the conflict and forge a new civilization of cooperation and co-existence. City 31 is a model for that potential path forward, but the fragile peace threatens to shatter from the machinations of underground factions.

Watch the reveal trailer below:

XCOM: Chimera Squad features bold new changes to the traditional XCOM formula, such as a more focused story with humans, hybrids and aliens, Interleaved Turns and Breach Mode. Both XCOM veterans and players new to the franchise can look forward to exciting challenges and mechanics in XCOM: Chimera Squad.

In addition, if you’re already a fan of the XCOM franchise 2K Games are running a sale on the entire franchise on Steam.