Xbox Live Games with Gold for May 2020 revealed

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for April featured a great selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in April was the excellent Project CARS 2.

The Xbox Games with Gold for May 2020 have now been announced and as expected they will be available from 1st May. The selection on offer is excellent and includes a mix of titles to satisfy all types of gamers. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of V-Rally 4 all month. Then, from 16th May – 15th June Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of the classic Sensible World of Soccer from 1st May until 15th May. This will then be switched to Overlord II for the remainder of the month.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Also all these games will be playable on Xbox Series X when that launches later this year.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for June 2020 towards the end of May. While you're waiting for the games for May to arrive don't forget to download copies of the remaining games for April before they disappear.