Xbox Live Games with Gold for March 2020 revealed

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for February featured a fairly average choice of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in February was Call of Cthulhu.

The Xbox Games with Gold for March 2020 have now been announced and as expected they will be available from 1st March. The selection on offer is better than last month and includes something for all types of gamers. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of Batman: The Enemy Within all month which is the sequel to Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season which was included back in January. Then, from 16th March – 15th April Shantae: Half-Genie Hero will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 from 1st March until 29th February. The first Lords of Shadow games was included in August 2019. This will then be switched to Sonic Generations for the remainder of the month.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Also all these games will be playable on Xbox Series X when that launches later this year.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for April 2020 towards the end of March. While you're waiting for the games for March to arrive don't forget to download copies of the remaining games for February before they disappear.