Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2020 available now

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for May featured a decent mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in May was the classic Sensible World of Soccer.

We’re a little late with this news this month as the first Xbox Games with Gold for June 2020 are already available. Sadly it’s not the strongest month we’ve seen but there should be something to keep most gamers busy. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse all month. Then, from 16th June – 15th July, Coffee Talk will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of the Xbox Original classic Destroy All Humans! from 1st June until 15th June. This will then be switched to Sine Mora for the remainder of the month.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Also all these games will be playable on Xbox Series X when that launches later this year.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

