Xbox Live Games with Gold for July 2020 available now

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for June featured a varied selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in June was the brilliant Sine Mora.

The first Games with Gold for July are now available and I think most gamers will agree there’s a better selection this month. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship all month. Then, from 16th July – 15th August, Dunk Lords will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of Saints Row 2 from 1st July until 15th July. This will then be switched to Juju for the remainder of the month.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Also all these games will be playable on Xbox Series X when that launches later this year.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

