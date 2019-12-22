Xbox Live Games with Gold for January 2020 revealed

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for December featured a mixed bag of free titles for Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in December was Jurassic World Evolution.

The Xbox Games with Gold for January 2020 have been announced and as expected they will be available from 1st January. The selection on offer is a strong start for 2020 and features a selection of quality titles. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of Styx: Shards of Darkness all month. Then, from 16th January – 15th February Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of Tekken 6 from 1st January until 15th January. This will then be switched to LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy for the remainder of the month.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for February 2020 towards the end of January. While you’re waiting for the games for January to arrive don’t forget to download copies of the remaining games for December before they disappear. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!