Xbox Live Games with Gold for February 2020 revealed

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for January featured a super selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in January was Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season.

The Xbox Games with Gold for February 2020 have now been announced and as expected they will be available from 1st February. The selection on offer is pretty good and variety of titles that should provide something for all types of gamers. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of TT Isle of Man all month. Then, from 16th February – 15th March Call of Cthulhu will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of Fable Heroes from 1st February until 29th February. This will then be switched to Star Wars Battlefront for the remainder of the month.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for March 2020 towards the end of February. While you're waiting for the games for February to arrive don't forget to download copies of the remaining games for January before they disappear.