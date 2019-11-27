Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2019 revealed

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for November featured a rather underwhelming mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in November was Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter.

The Xbox Games with Gold for December 2019 have been announced and as expected they will be available from 1st December. The selection on offer is a bit better than last month but still a long way behind some of the better months this year. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of Insane Robots all month. Then, from 16th December – 15th January Jurassic World Evolution will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of Toy Story 3 from 1st December until 15th December. This will then be switched to Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD for the remainder of the month.

You can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Remember that even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for January 2020 towards the end of December. While you're waiting for the games for December to arrive don't forget to download copies of the remaining games for November before they disappear.