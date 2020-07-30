Xbox Live Games with Gold for August 2020 announced

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for July was a mixed bag of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in July was WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship.

The Games with Gold for August have now been announced and I think many gamers will be happy with the selection on offer. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of Portal Knights all month. Then, from 16th August – 15th September, Override: Mech City Brawl will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of the Xbox Original MX Unleashed from 1st August until 15th August. This will then be switched to Xbox Original Red Faction II for the remainder of the month.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Also all these games will be playable on Xbox Series X when that launches later this year.

