Xbox Live Games with Gold for April 2020 revealed

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for March featured a pretty decent mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in March was Batman: The Enemy Within.

The Xbox Games with Gold for April 2020 have now been announced and as expected they will be available from 1st April. The selection on offer is rather good and includes some great titles. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of Project CARS 2 all month. Then, from 16th April – 15th May the retro-styled, turn-based RPG Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle will also be available.

On Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility) players can download a copy of the wonderful Fable Anniversary from 1st April until 15th April. This will then be switched to Toybox Turbos for the remainder of the month.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own both an Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Also all these games will be playable on Xbox Series X when that launches later this year.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for May 2020 towards the end of April. While you’re waiting for the games for April to arrive don’t forget to download copies of the remaining games for March before they disappear. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!