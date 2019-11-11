Xbox announce first wave of Black Friday deals

Black Friday is becoming a bigger and bigger event in the UK and there are increasingly more and more bargains for consumers to take advantage of. Xbox will be revealing their full line up of Xbox deals via Mixer on 14th November at 7.00 pm GMT. This will be a special episode of Inside Xbox Live filmed at X019 in London.

To build interest, they have released some information regarding Black Friday deals which include a 50% discount on Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition, the fastest-selling first-party new IP of this generation. Join this multiplayer, shared-world adventure game featuring new modes like the story-driven Tall Tales or The Arena, a competitive multiplayer experience on the high seas. Xbox Live Gold is required to play Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition and is sold separately.

Fans can also save up to £20 on select Xbox Wireless Controllers, including some of the newest controllers in the Xbox collection. Snag the Night-Ops Camo Special Edition, Sport Blue Special Edition, Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition controllers and many more at the lowest prices of the season.

Deals are valid starting on 24th November and run through 2nd December, 2019. Plus, Black Friday kicks off even earlier for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members, with Early Access beginning on 21st November.

See here for more Black Friday deals from the Microsoft Store.