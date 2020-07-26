X Rocker to release Super Mario branded gaming chairs

X Rocker, one of the leading global brands in gaming chairs has just announced that they will be releasing officially licenced Nintendo themed gaming chairs. Launching on 1st August 2020 the range will be focused around the characters from the Super Mario games series.

X Rocker’s innovative, groundbreaking line of sound chairs bring an unparalleled level of comfort, entertainment and interactivity to games, movies, music and more. X Rocker’s awesome audio technology creates an unmatched, fully immersive experience that puts you at the centre of it all.

The Super Mario Character collections will be launching initially with The Spotlight Collection (exclusive to Argos in the UK), The Jump Collection (Exclusive to Smyths Toys in the UK & EU), The Joy Collection (Available through distribution via Exertis) and the All-Star Collection arriving soon to the UK and EU.

Gary Shaw, X Rocker MD comments, “X Rocker is delighted to offer customers an amazing range of gaming chairs that have never looked better thanks to our partnership with Nintendo of Europe. The characters of Super Mario are a perfect pairing with our market-leading junior gaming rockers. These collections are just the start and we have even more to come. This year, more so than any, we all need reasons to smile and no-one does this better than Mario and his friends”.

Check out some more images in our gallery below: