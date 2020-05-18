Winding Worlds is out now on Apple Arcade

KO_OP, the team behind the beautiful, mind-bending puzzle game GNOG, has been hard at work to create this heartwarming tale of grief, love, truth and acceptance. “We finished it during the current pandemic. It’s about scary, hard subjects that are important, but done in a light way that doesn’t insult kids’ or adults’ intelligence,” said Saleem Dabbous, Studio Director. “We put a lot of ourselves, our fears and anxieties into the game and hope it resonates with our audience.”

Watch the Winding Worlds trailer below:

Willow just wants to mind her own business. But after she finds a broken magical necklace, she is transported on a spellbinding journey to a network of strange planets, each with a different inhabitant. Hired and guided by a mysterious cosmic Wurm, Willow’s task is to find out how to help her new friends heal and move on. In Winding Worlds, join a cast of characters, big and small, in a heartwarming tale of grief, love, truth, and acceptance.

Key features:

Simple and intuitive, accessible interactions

Meditative and calming gameplay

Emotionally impactful, moving storytelling

A loveable and mysterious cast of characters

Sweeping, dreamy original soundtrack by Dabu, the audio designer credited on GNOG, Boyfriend Dungeon, and composer of Dwarf Fortress

2 hours of gameplay and 8 GameCenter achievements

For more information head over to the official KO_OP website.