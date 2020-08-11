Win Kitsunes and Farm Eggs for free in Adopt Me on Roblox

The guys behind Adopt Me on Roblox have just announced the third bride for the Adopt Me cook-off challenge. We’ve moved away from cupcakes and the new challenge is to make the best bread possible.

A short video on Twitter gives all of the information you’ll need to take part and we’ve got a summary for you too. First off your bread doesn’t need to relate to Adopt Me itself, it can be but this isn’t compulsory. Once your bake is complete all you need to do is take a photo of yourself and your loaf and share the image on one of Twitter, Tiktok, Discord or Instagram. Don’t forget to add your Roblox username with your post, the ingredients used and the hashtag #adoptmebread.

Check out all of the details on the video below:

IT'S BREAD TIME BBYYYYY 🍞🍞🍞 You have 10 days (until our Bread video on the 20th!) to make bread as creative, Adopt Me related or MAGICAL as you want! Share your bakes and Roblox username by using the hashtag #AdoptMeBread for a chance to win Kitsune pets and Farm eggs! 🍞 pic.twitter.com/arAewf1oeb — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) August 10, 2020

The prizes up for grabs include Farm Eggs and Legendary Kitsune pets. These are great prizes as Farm Eggs are not currently present in the game and Kitsunes are only available through trades or by buying with Robux.

The competition ends on 20th August so get baking people!