Win a copy of Tropico 6: The Llama of Wallstreet DLC for PC
The Llama of Wallstreet, the first piece of DLC for Tropico 6 was released on 6th December. To celebrate the launch we have a digital copy of the DLC for PC to give away in our free to enter competition. Please note that you will need to have a copy of the base game in order to play the DLC.
The Llama of Wall Street DLC features a wide variety of new features and mechanics. The price of goods will now succumb to fluctuations and trends in the global market, and players will be able to make use of new buildings, such as the Trade Institute, to play the markets and even manipulate export prices. It also adds new missions, events, additional customisation options and edicts.
This is a social media competition that requires aTwitteraccount.