What the Golf? launches on Nintendo Switch

Triband has announced that What the Golf? has launched on the Nintendo Switch today priced at £17.99. Early birds can get the game for 25% off during launch week. The Nintendo Switch version comes with the brand new two-player Party mode!

This new and exciting local two-player Party mode allows friends to compete in a cavalcade of very, very serious golf courses in an attempt to make it to the flag, but both play at the same time (you know, like real golf). The Nintendo Switch version also integrates some of the Switch functionalities like the touch screen and the gyro for select levels and adds a few… surprises for players too.

Watch the What the Golf? launch trailer below:

The game claims to be the only golf game for people who hate golf. It’s a silly physics-based golf parody where every course is a new surprising type of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd they will make you go: What the Golf?

EF Games hopes to have a review of What the Golf? in the near future. Check out the official website for more information.

View some screenshots from What the Golf? in our gallery: