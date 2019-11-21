Warhammer: Vermintide 2 , play for free this weekend

Fatshark has announced that Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will be free to play on Steam from 21st – 24th November. Any players who want to take advantage of this offer will be able to play the full game and if they are invited to play by another player who owns the game you can access all of the DLC too.

If you decide that you like the game you’ll also be able to bag yourself a hefty 75% discount making it a bargain at £5.94. The DLC packs are also currently discounted so this is a great time to try out a game that has sold over a million copies and has received rave reviews.

View the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gameplay trailer below:

“We are excited to bring Steam users the chance to play Vermintide 2,” says Martin Wahlund, CEO Fatshark. “This will be a good opportunity to get into the battle and help the heroes fend off the Skaven and Chaos hordes.”

Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and groundbreaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. Set during the apocalyptic End Times of the Warhammer world – the game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted forces of Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System.

View some Warhammer: Vermintide 2 screenshots in our gallery below: