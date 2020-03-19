Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is now 75% cheaper on Steam for a limited time

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning, groundbreaking melee action game which pushes the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. Set during the apocalyptic End Times of the Warhammer world, the game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted forces of Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System.

Vermintide 2 has over 34,000 reviews on Steam and has a mostly positive rating. The game has also received high praise from the gaming industry at large since its release last March.

Watch the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 trailer below:

From now and up until 30th March 2020 you can get hold of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for just £5.94 on Steam, that’s a whopping 75% discount on its normal price. You can also get yourself up to 54% off the DLC too if you buy the full bundle.

If that wasn’t enough for you, Fatshark, the guys behind Vermintide are running a Fatshark bundle where you can get up to 68% off the price of 22 items which includes both Vermintide 1 and 2, loads of DLC plus a couple of other games too.

If you’d like to take advantage of any of these offers head over to the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Steam page now