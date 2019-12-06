Warhammer Underworlds: Online gets a new trailer and January 2020 early access release date

Warhammer Underworlds: Online from Steel Sky Productions is a new PC adaptation of the popular physical dice and card game by Games Workshop. It is due to be released as an early access title in January 2020. To build interest a new trailer has been released showing the game in action along with a taste of the playable races within the game.

Deckbuilding is at the heart of Warhammer Underworlds: Online, each player will have access to a 12 card objective deck which will shape your tactical approach to a match, while your 20-card power deck is filled with clever gambits and powerful upgrades you’ll need to win.

View the Warhammer Underworlds: Online trailer below:

Players can win their games by either taking out the enemy fighters or completing the objectives from your deck. Each Warband will also have access to a library of diverse universal cards and exclusive faction cards that highlight their particular strengths.

Your Warband is a group of fighters who are trapped together amongst the towering spires of the Mirrored City of Shadespire and the haunted, labyrinthine corridors of the Nightvault that lays beneath.

Warhammer Underworlds: Online will be released as a Steam Early Access title in January 2020 and is available to wishlist now.

View some Warhammer Underworlds: Online screenshots in our gallery below: