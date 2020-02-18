Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower will be released as a free to play mobile game sometime in 2020

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower
Perchang
Barry Stevens

Previous Article
Get Tom Clancy's The Division 2 for just £2.50 from the Ubisoft store
Next Article
Corruption 2029 is out now on the Epic Games Store

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you