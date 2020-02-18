Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower will be released as a free to play mobile game sometime in 2020

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is the upcoming mobile game from Perchang Games. The title will be free to play and is a turn-based strategy game set in the chaotic Silver Tower, the lair of the hideous Gaunt Summoner.

There will be 10 playable characters to collect and upgrade and they will all hail from the Age of Sigmar setting. The initial line up will include the Knight Questor, Mistweaver Saih, Darkoath Chieftain and many more, with lots more to come as the game receives updates in the future.

View the Warhammer Quest: Age of Sigmar announcement trailer below:

Each character will specialise in either melee, ranged or magic and each class will come with its own unique pros and cons. The different characters offer distinct playstyle options which will vary even more as you level up your character.

The main campaign will feature over 100 levels giving players plenty to get stuck into. On top of the campaign, there will be daily quests and challenges. There will also be weekly trials where players will have one chance to fight through as many stages as they can. With various save points to collect rewards, players will face the difficult decision, cash out or keep fighting? Players that get to the end of the Weekly Trial will be rewarded with something truly unique and powerful, however, failure will see them lose everything.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower will be available for download from the App and Play stores later in 2020.

View some Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower screenshots in our gallery below: