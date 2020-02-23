Warhammer 40,000 Dakka Squadron to be released this year, check out the new trailer now

There are a lot of Warhammer games out there, like seriously there are far too many to count. Some of them are amazing but most are average at best. They often tend to cover the shooter, strategy genres but Dakka Squadron is looking to fill another niche.

Dakka Squadron puts you in the shoes of an Ork Flyboy, a curious breed of Ork who is somewhat of an outcast in his world. You see Flyboys like to fly and shoot things from the air making them quite unique in the Ork world. Dakka Squadron is described as an action shooter rather than a true flight sim and this is fine with me as anything too serious wouldn’t sit quite right with the Orks.

View the Dakka Squadron announcement trailer below:

Key features (taken from the official Dakka Squadron website)

Hone your skills to climb the ladder of the Ork faction; start off as a lowly Flyboy and conquer worlds to become a Warboss.

Explore incredible environments across multiple planets through a 20+ mission campaign

Fantastic voice over acting and dialogue unveil a complex plot and capture the grim humour of the Warhammer 40,000 universe

Complete missions, perform challenges and unlock achievements to discover powerful Orky weapons and receive incredible fighta upgrades

Master dogfighting, dive-bombing, and carpet bombing and use different playstyles to complete varied air to air, and air to ground missions.

The first video game built from the ground up by Orks for Orks.

Dakka Squadron is being made by Phosphor Games Studio and will be released on PC and consoles sometime in 2020.