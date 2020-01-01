Warcraft III: Reforged release date set for 29th January

The wait is almost over for Warcraft III: Reforged, the full-scale reimagining of Blizzard’s groundbreaking real-time strategy game. Blizzard have announced that the game is set for release on 29th January.

Warcraft III: Reforged includes the original Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its award-winning expansion The Frozen Throne. The game features seven single-player campaigns spanning over 60 missions, a top-to-bottom graphics and audio overhaul, and a full suite of contemporary matchmaking features via Blizzard’s Battle.net online-gaming service.

Watch the Warcraft 3 Reforged cinematic trailer below:

Warcraft III: Reforged is available for digital pre-purchase now from the Blizzard Shop. The standard edition is available for £24.99; for £34.99, players can pre-purchase the Spoils of War Edition, which comes with unique hero skins for Arthas, Cenarius, Jaina, and Thrall. Also included with the Spoils of War Edition is a host of in-game bonuses for other Blizzard games that will unlock immediately upon pre-purchase, such as the gruesome Meat Wagon mount for World of Warcraft, the Third War cardback for Hearthstone, the Mal’ganis pet for Diablo III, and more. For more details on Warcraft III: Reforged, including an overview of all bonuses in the Spoils of War edition, check out the official blog.

Warcraft III: Reforged Features

Multiplayer between versions: Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether they're playing the original or Reforged.

Rebuilt World Editor: Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game's longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.

Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game’s longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future. Full Battle.net Implementation: Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, clans, and seamless installation and patching.

Check out the official Warcraft III: Reforged website for more information.

View some Warcraft III Reforged screenshots in our gallery: