Warcraft III: Reforged is now live

Warcraft fans can now relive some of the most epic moments in Azeroth’s history with the release of Warcraft III: Reforged, a thorough reimagining of Blizzard’s groundbreaking real-time strategy game. The remaster combines the original Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its award-winning expansion, The Frozen Throne, Warcraft III: Reforged. Players can take on the single-player story which spans seven individual campaigns. There’s also been a top-to-bottom overhaul of the graphics and sound, up-to-date social and matchmaking features via Blizzard’s Battle.net online-gaming service, and a revamped World Editor to power the community’s creations.

The game features over 60 missions to experience from the eyes of four factions—the mighty Orcs, the noble Humans, the ancient Night Elves, and the insidious Undead. Players will witness first hand key moments in Azeroth’s history, from the Burning Legion’s invasion to the ascension of the Lich King, and learn the origins of iconic Warcraft characters like Thrall, Jaina Proudmoore, Sylvanas Windrunner, Illidan Stormrage, and others.

Watch the Warcraft III launch trailer below:

J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment said:

“Warcraft III is one of our proudest achievements as a company, and we’re honored that so many players around the world still hold it up as a paragon of the RTS genre. With Warcraft III: Reforged, our biggest goal was to modernize the game while retaining everything that players have loved about it, and we hope everyone agrees that we’ve done it justice.”

Warcraft III: Reforged Features

Complete Graphical Overhaul: Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.

Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III, regardless of whether they’re playing the original or Reforged. Rebuilt World Editor: Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game’s longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.

Players can purchase Warcraft III: Reforged digitally from the Blizzard Shop. The standard edition is available for £24.99; for £34.99, players can purchase the Spoils of War Edition, which comes with unique hero skins for Arthas, Cenarius, Jaina, and Thrall. Also included with the Spoils of War Edition are a host of in-game bonuses for other Blizzard games, such as the gruesome Meat Wagon mount for World of Warcraft, the Third War cardback for Hearthstone, the Mal’ganis pet for Diablo III and more.

EF Games will have a full review of Warcraft III: Reforged a little later this month. Check out the official Warcraft III: Reforged website for more information.

View some Warcraft III Reforged screenshots in our gallery: