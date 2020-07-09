Vigor is out now on Nintendo Switch

Vigour has been previously released on Xbox One and has experienced major success with over 4.5 million people having played the game. Now, Bohemia Interactive have brought the same tense action to the Nintendo Switch.

This looter shooter is set in post-war Norway and is available in the form of the Founder’s Pack, which is available for $19.99 up until the free-to-play release later this year. The Pack offers early access to the Outlands, exclusive content, and in-game crowns worth $40.

Watch the Vigor release trailer below:

Players can head right over to the Nintendo eShop right now to purchase Vigor and receive the exclusive Founder’s Pack rewards. The Switch version includes the latest season of content: Warlords. In addition to tackling a brand new mode of play in war-torn Norway, new players will be able to play with the existing 4.5 million Outlanders who have experienced the game on Xbox thanks to cross-play.

In a world devastated by the fallout of the last great war, Norway has become the last great bastion of humanity now known as Outlanders. You must survive as one of the only living remnants of a world in tatters — Fight, loot, maintain your shelter, and play smart to survive your new hostile landscape.

Vigor is an online, third-person, multiplayer, shoot-and-loot game with unpredictable challenges to overcome as you compete with fellow Outlanders for precious resources. Take on (or work with) other players, loot for resources, battle for airdrops, and escape to the safety of your shelter, where you’ll build improvements and level up before stepping back into the battlefield.

Check out some Vigor screenshots in our gallery below: