Untitled Goose Game merch has been released

Untitled Goose Game has become somewhat of a social phenomenon. There are countless memes using the goose’s image and even none gamers are fully aware of the feathery protagonist.

Keen to cash in on this success, House House have released a range of goose themed merch which includes a few t-shirt designs and perhaps the best pair of socks to ever inhabit the planet.

🤏 GOOSE MERCH IS HERE! All of the Official Untitled Goose Game goods have been reprinted and are in-stock!!https://t.co/fyQo0XCuQf pic.twitter.com/Renjh7EB0M — Cabel (@cabel) December 2, 2019

As you can see from the images the merch includes lots of scenes from within the game as the goose goes about his daily business of ruining people’s lives. My personal favourite has to be the long-sleeved tee and oh my god those socks!

Pricing isn’t too bad either with the socks selling for $20, the t-shirts for $25 and the long sleeve t-shirt for $30.

So what is Untitled Goose Game all about? In short, you play the role of a goose and your aim is to cause mayhem in the local village by moving, stealing and breaking stuff. In a nutshell, your aim is to become the ultimate thief, breaker of things and all-round cleptomaniac feathery bastard.

If you haven’t played Untitled Goose Game yet then you can check out our review to get the low down on one of my personal favourite games of 2019.

Untitled Goose Game is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.