Ubisoft reveals Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

It’s official, the new Assassin’s Creed game will be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Along with showing off some artwork Ubisoft have also released a cinematic trailer with a game player trailer due to be shown over the next couple of weeks.

As the name suggests Valhalla will see you taking control of either a male or female character in the age of the Vikings and the story will pick up where the Fate of Atlantis DLC from Odyssey left off with modern-day protagonist Layla in a rather risky position.

Watch the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer below:

Although you’ll be able to choose the gender of your character it appears that you’ll simply be playing as different versions of the same core character, a Viking warrior names Eivor.

Shortly after the trailer was released Xbox Tweeted that they will be showing off some gameplay on the Xbox One X on 7th May in an episode of Inside Xbox.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

The trailer hints that naval combat will remain and that the main enemy will be the King of England. I’m hoping that there will be a degree of territory management as you gradually take over more parts of England. The option to control a Viking Warband would also be a cool addition but we’ll have to wait and see until further details are released.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is currently set to be released sometime towards the back end of 2020.