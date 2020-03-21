Two Tomb Raider games are currently free on Steam

In a kind gesture, Square Enix have made two games from the Tomb Raider series available for free via Steam. Both Tomb Raider (2013): Game of the Year Edition and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are available for free and will be yours to keep forever.

You can take advantage of the offer until 24th March 2020 0700 GMT which means you still have a few days left to grab these games. You can order the games via the Square Enix Store or directly through Steam. Either choice will give you a Steam code so it makes no difference where you choose to claim your free games.

Watch the Tomb Raider (2013) trailer below:

Tomb Raider 2013 has received lots of praise since its release and still holds an overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam. Overall the game has managed to achieve a Metacritic review score of 86.

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is a slightly different affair and although based in the Tomb Raider world it definitely isn’t in the same vein as your typical Tomb Raider game. I haven’t played Tempe of Osiris but it looks more like an attempt to turn Tomb Raider into a dungeon-crawling experience.

Regardless of your taste, free games can’t be sniffed at so if you’d like to take advantage of these offers make sure you do before time runs out.