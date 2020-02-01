Two Point Hospital developers share a video ahead of February release on console

Two Point Hospital
Two Point Studios
Barry Stevens

Previous Article
PlayStation Plus games for February 2020 announced
Next Article
SEGA Europe is switching to 100% recyclable packaging for all future PC releases

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you