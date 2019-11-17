Twitch Studio enters open beta

Twitch Studio is a new streaming app aiming to make it easier for Twitch users to present their streams in an easily accessible and professional manner. Twitch Studio entered a closed beta phase a few months ago and many improvements have been made during this time.

Twitch Studio has now entered into its open beta phase opening the door to many more users. The Twitch Studio Beta is available for anyone to download and try for themselves on Windows 7 or newer.

Whether you’re new to streaming or a seasoned pro, Twitch Studio should make things easier to set up and change on the fly with a solid range of key features:

Guided Setup: Simplified detection of your mic, webcam, monitor resolution, bitrate, and more to help your stream look and sound great.

Customizable Templates: Twitch Studio comes loaded with starter layouts and overlays to help you effortlessly personalize the look of your stream.

Integrated Alerts: Easily monitor and interact with your community using Twitch Studio's built-in alerts, activity feed, and Twitch chat.

Whilst the initial range of features does appear a little small compared to other products out there, for example, XSplit Broadcaster, this is a solid start. The software is also free so there is no risk in simply giving it a go.

If you want to give Twitch Studio a try you can download it here.