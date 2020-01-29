Twitch Prime Rewards are now available in Destiny 2

Bungie have teamed up with Twitch Prime to offer in-game rewards to Destiny 2 players. The rewards are free and you just need to follow these steps in order to redeem them. First off you need a Twitch Prime account, if you don’t already have one you can start a free trial.

After that, you need to head over to the official Twitch Prime – Destiny 2 page and link your Bungie.net account. Once you’ve followed these steps you’re all set up to claim your first lot of rewards. Going forward there will be new rewards every six months. The first gear drop will run from January 28 until February 25 and will include the SUROS Regime, the Coup de Main Ornament, the Skyline Flipside Exotic Ghost Shell, and the unsecured/OUTCRY Exotic ship.

When a gear drop is available, eligible players can claim the rewards here. Once claimed, follow a visual indicator to Amanda Holliday in the Tower’s hangar. Amanda will have the rewards available in her inventory. As long as you claim the rewards on the Twitch Prime page by 10:00 AM PT on the last day of the drop, the gear will still be available from Amanda after the deadline.

If you have any questions check out the official help page.