Tropico 6 The Llama of Wallstreet DLC is out now

Kalypso Media have just announced the release of the first 2 DLC packs for Tropico 6. Both The Llama of Wallstreet and Seguridad updates are available now. The Llama of Wallstreet is a paid DLC but the Seguridad is a free update for all.

The Llama of Wall Street DLC features a wide variety of new features and mechanics. The price of goods will now succumb to fluctuations and trends in the global market, and players will be able to make use of new buildings, such as the Trade Institute, to play the markets and even manipulate export prices. It also adds new missions, events, additional customisation options and edicts.

Llama of Wallstreet key features:

Enter the world of big business with the new standalone mission: The Llama of Wall Street

Use new buildings such as the Trade Institute, Toy Workshop and Smart Furniture Studio to further your economic power

Expanded gameplay mechanics means goods are now subject to price fluctuations, trade impacts and trends. Infiltrate global markets to forecast future trends and play the markets as you see fit

Random events pose extra challenges and will impact global market situations, trade and production. Keep an eye out and act accordingly

Sharpen your skills in a brand-new sandbox map

Make Tropico yours with more edicts, traits and customisation options for El Prez and his palace.

The Seguridad Social update adds the new Warehouse building, sandbox map Rio, and community requested Social Security edict, which helps prevent in-game student and retiree NPCs from going broke.

Key features:

New building ‘Warehouse’. Store goods and cash out for a quick buck later on!

Additional sandbox map ‘Rio’

Community-requested ‘Social Security’ edict, enabling students and retirees to receive money from the government and avoid going broke.

In-game introduction of the #WorshipElPrez social media contest winners

