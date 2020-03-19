Trials of Mana free demo available ahead of next months full release

Trials of Mana is the upcoming action RPG from Square Enix. The game is due to be released on 24th April 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC (via Steam). To give players a taste of what to expect, Square have released a playable demo which can be accessed now.

The demo lets players be the first to explore the game’s vast fantasy world, selecting their party of three from six unique characters and setting forth on an exciting journey to battle against the forces of evil. Players will be able to try each character by experiencing the beginning of each hero’s story and following their adventures. Players will also be able to continue their progress made within the demo through to the full game.

Watch the Trials of Mana trailer below:

For fans unsure of which character to choose first in Trials of Mana, a personality quiz is now available to see which hero suits you best. With a strict time-limit on each question, users will have to react with their instincts to discover which hero’s personality matches to their own. Square Enix Members who complete the quiz will also receive special character avatar portraits. If you’d like to take the quiz head over to the official webpage.

You can also preorder Trials of Mana and if you do you will also get a bonus depending on your platform of choice provided you preorder or purchase the full game by 21st May. Switch and PS4 players will receive a Rabite Adornment DLC, allowing players to gain more EXP after battles up to level 10. Pre-orders of the digital version of the game from the PlayStation Store will also include an exclusive avatar set featuring the game’s six heroes, while those who pre-purchase or purchase from Steam by 21st May 2020 will receive the Rabite Adornment DLC as well as an exclusive wallpaper set.

If you would like to preorder head over to the official preorder site.

View some Trials of Mana screenshots in our gallery below: