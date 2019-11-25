Transport Fever 2 game play footage released

Transport Fever 2 from Good Shepherd Entertainment and Urban Games is set for release on 11th December 2011. As a little tease, they have released a massive new trailer showing off all the ways you can make your fortune creating transport routes and infrastructure over land, sea and air.

Players who purchase the game before its release on December 11th will receive a 10% pre-order discount. Additionally, anyone who already owns the original Transport Fever on Steam will automatically receive a special 5% stackable bonus discount. This means that players who own Transport Fever will receive a 15% discount.

You can view the trailer below:

Transport Fever 2 gives you more than 170 years of real-world technology and history to design elaborate new worlds of transportation with a vastly improved feature set

Experience the greatest logistical challenges from 1850 to today across three unique story campaigns featuring voiceovers and cutscenes.

Use over 200 realistically modelled vehicles from Europe, America and Asia, including trains, buses, streetcars, trucks, aircraft and ships, plus modular stations, airports and harbours.

Track and manage your booming empire’s rise with intuitive construction tools and dynamic economy, transportation and city simulation systems.

Let your creativity run wild through giant sandbox maps in free play mode.

Choose from a diverse array of natural ecosystems, all rendered in exquisite detail.

Create and share your own worlds, missions, landscapes, vehicles and more with the in-game map editor and extensive modding tools via Steam Workshop.

Transport Fever 2 is available to preorder now on Steam.

View some Transport Fever 2 screenshots in our gallery below: