Total War: Three Kingdoms Mandate of Heaven DLC announced

Creative Assembly and SEGA have just announced that the forthcoming Total War: Three Kingdoms new DLC pack the Mandate of Heaven will be released on 16th January 2020.

Mandate of Heaven will focus on the tumultuous events prior to the base-game campaign where discontent surrounds Emperor Liang as he deals with an administrative power-struggle as well as the ravaging Yellow Turban tribes who threaten his dynasty.

View the Mandate of Heaven trailer below:

Mandate of Heaven will have eleven playable new and existing factions, nine unique characters, and over forty units including a range of siege machinery and battlefield deployables. In a Total War first, Mandate of Heaven also features an evolving campaign which grants the ability to play through the prequel campaign directly into the base game setting, meaning players can forge an empire across two momentous periods within Chinese history.

Mandate of Heaven key features:

The largest and most detailed Total War: Three Kingdoms DLC to date

The ability to begin a campaign in 182 CE just before the Yellow Turban rebellion and then play through the conflict and deep into the Three Kingdoms period

New characters and six new playable warlords including the Zhang brothers and Emperor Liu Hong

Unique new campaign mechanics, events and objectives

40 new battlefield units and new unit abilities

Play the origin stories of legendary characters such as Cao Cao and Liu Bei

For more information head over to the Mandate of Heaven FAQ page.

Mandate of Heaven is available to pre-order now on Steam.

If you’d like to know what we think about the game check out our Total War: Three Kingdoms review.

View some Mandate of Heaven screenshots in our gallery below: