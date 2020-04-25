Total War Shogun 2 will be free to keep next week

To help keep you entertained whilst you’re stuck at home Sega are giving away Total War Shogun 2. The game will available for free on Steam from 27th April until 1st May. They will also be running a heavily discounted Total War sale where various titles from the series plus their DLC will be available, this sale will run from 27th April until 4th May.

Set in 16th Century Japan where once ruled a unified government now stand many clans, all vying for honour, recognition, control and for conquest. As the leader of one of these clans, it is your duty to befriend, betray or destroy utterly those that stand in your way as you strive to unite the warring factions and rise up to rule them all as undisputed Shogun – the battle-proven military leader of Japan.

View the Total War Shogun 2 launch trailer below:

Choose from one of 9 (10 with Ikko-Ikki DLC) clans, each with their own unique traits and skills and each with their own RPG-style warlord to lead them. Use a mixture of diplomacy, political manoeuvring, province building, research and special agents such as Ninja assassins or Geisha spies to get your enemies exactly where you want them. An intuitive user interface and a lovingly-created, complex and detailed campaign map make it both easy and enjoyable to build and run cities, recruit and move troops and issue commands – both noble and dishonourable, all with the aim of mastering enemy forces and seizing their lands.

For more information check out the official FAQ.