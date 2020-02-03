Torchlight Frontiers will now be released as Torchlight III

Torchlight III
Echtra Games
Barry Stevens

Previous Article
New Guardian class is now live in Black Desert Online
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you