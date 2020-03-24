Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Episode 2 out now

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Episode 2 has been released today for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia. The Start of Episode 2 coincides with the release of the Title Update 2.0 which includes the new Ghost Experience and several other major additions.

Breakpoint has received a fair amount of criticism since it launched and Ubisoft are hoping that this new update will reverse the fortunes of the game.

Watch the Breakpoint Episode 2 trailer below:

Update 2.0 is the biggest update yet for Breakpoint and will include:

A new story Adventure: Tied to Episode 2 including eight narrative missions where players will team up with Sam Fisher, the renowned character from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell. Together, they uncover a plot to develop mind-controlled military drones, and they will have to stop its development on Auroa. The Adventure will introduce new stealth-focused gameplay elements and feature cinematics with the voice of Michael Ironside. The full Adventure will be available to all Year One Pass owners or as a standalone purchase. All players will have access to the first mission and its 2 rewards for free and will be able to join co-op parties with friends owning the Adventure. In all, ten new exclusive Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell-themed mission rewards will be available for players to earn, provided they own the Year One Pass or Adventure from mission 2 onwards.

Two new classes: Available in both PvE and PvP modes, with a one-week exclusivity for Year One pass owners, starting 24th March.

Available in both PvE and PvP modes, with a one-week exclusivity for Year One pass owners, starting 24th March. The Echelon class: Focuses on stealth, allowing players to move silently to eliminate enemies quietly. The Echelon Class’s special ability, Sonar Vision, helps players detect enemies through walls and disturb drones.

Focuses on stealth, allowing players to move silently to eliminate enemies quietly. The Echelon Class’s special ability, Sonar Vision, helps players detect enemies through walls and disturb drones. The Engineer class: Lets players deal more damage to drones and be more effective with grenade launchers and its special ability, the Defense Drone, will attack nearby enemies, while its class tool, the Supply Drone, provides allies with an extra magazine of buffed ammo.

Lets players deal more damage to drones and be more effective with grenade launchers and its special ability, the Defense Drone, will attack nearby enemies, while its class tool, the Supply Drone, provides allies with an extra magazine of buffed ammo. The Ghost Experience: A new mode free to all players that will offer new immersive and tactical options to players and let them fully customise their experience, with the possibility of removing gear level and using a more realistic loot system. All details about the new mode can be found here.

A new mode free to all players that will offer new immersive and tactical options to players and let them fully customise their experience, with the possibility of removing gear level and using a more realistic loot system. All details about the new mode can be found here. PVP updates: Including 4 new maps and a map voting option.

Update 2.0 also features a host of community-requested features, including camera placement, BASE jumping, weapon/gear sorting options, vehicles, respawn system improvements, gunsmith updates and more. All details can be found here.

View some new screenshots in our gallery below: