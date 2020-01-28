These tips will help you to improve your gaming set-up and future-proof your system

It can be annoying when you spend a small fortune on a gaming laptop, only to have it become obsolete after a year.

After all, when you are passionate about gaming, you want to be able to play whenever you want without having to worry about your setup not being able to support the latest games.

If you want to get around this then you need to try and make sure that you are really taking your time when making decisions and that you are also investing in a system that suits your needs and requirements.

Choose a Good Chair

It’s so important that you choose a good gaming chair right from the get-go. You also need to make sure that you have a good armrest as well if this is something you feel as though you need. If you don’t have a good chair, then you may end up experiencing back pain and this can lead to serious issues later down the line. If you’re an avid gamer then there’s a high chance that you are going to be spending hours in your chair, so make sure that you choose one that is going to grow with you.

Choose the Right PC

A top of the range PC will always give you a better experience, even when compared to the best gaming consoles. When choosing a PC, you have to make sure that you are choosing one that is more than capable of handling some of the best high-end games. A gaming PC needs to have a dedicated graphics card and it also needs to be able to deliver a smooth frame rate as well. Graphical lag really is awful for your computer as well so make sure that you keep this in mind as much as you can. Of course, it’s also helpful for you to try and choose a PC that has a good cooling system if you have a powerful processor. If you don’t then you may end up making a huge mistake and this is the last thing that you need. If the game that you like to play is available on mobile, then it helps to make sure that your phone is the best that it can be as well. It may also be worth taking out a data package from a service provider such as SMARTY Mobile.

Choose the Right Monitor

A monitor that is used for gaming really is going to prioritise different things when compared to one that is used for normal use. A gaming monitor will have a much faster refresh rate and it will also have a much faster response time as well. It’s also ideal for colour accuracy, which will really help you out in the future.

Projector

If you want to take your experience to that next level, then it may help to use a projector. You want one that has a good lumen count as well as one that has a low response time. If you can make sure that this is the case, then you will almost certainly be able to better your gaming experience and you may even find that you are much better at responding to certain scenarios in the games you do play.

Finding the Right Desk

A gaming desk really is the centre of your entire gaming experience. You have to make sure that you have the right desk as this could mean the difference between winning the game and letting the whole game slip away. Factors that you need to take into account include the price and size of your desk. When it comes to the size, you need to make sure that it fits comfortably in the room that you are choosing to play in. This may sound simple, but you would be surprised at how many people overlook this very simple fact.

Get a Good Gaming Controller

Just about every game you play is going to feel ten times better when you have a good controller in your hand. Some of the controllers that you get with your game console can actually be used with your computer. For example, if you have a wireless controller with your Xbox then you’ll be glad to know that this can be used with your PC as well. There are even wireless and wired alternatives that you can use, so you can find one that is very suited to your requirements.

Find the Right Lighting

Smart lighting is not just used for when you turn your lights on and off. Smart bulbs can also make your gaming far better as you will have lights that harmonise with the rhythm and even beats of your games. They can also make your entire home more visual and this can really work in your favour if you want to create the ultimate setup.

Keyboard

There really is no substitute for a good gaming keyboard. You need to make sure that the keyboard you choose is suitable for your requirements and you also need to make sure that it has all of the media buttons you need too. Sure, it may cost you more to get all of this but at the end of the day, it’s going to make things way easier for you and you may even find that you end up being able to have a better gaming experience overall.

Gaming Mouse

Think about it, do you need a gaming mouse? Probably not. In fact, a mouse with two buttons will probably suit you just fine. A reason for you to consider a gaming mouse would be because they tend to have optical sensors that help them to give you a better experience overall. If you are worried about the price, then you have no reason to be. A good gaming mouse will always be worth the money, and in reality, they are super cheap to purchase as well, so you won’t have anything to worry about there. You can also compare prices online too.