The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sets new player record on Steam

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a brilliant game, fact. Released in 2015 it still stands up as being one of the best open-world RPGs around. Previously its record for concurrent players was 92,000 which is a very impressive number. Recently, and thanks to a hit tv show and a heavy price reduction, The Witcher 3 has beaten these numbers by several thousand.

These are just the numbers from Steam and don’t take into account all of the console players out there or people who’ve picked up the game from other platforms for PC. To put these numbers into context you should keep in mind that free to play titles such as Warframe and Team Fortress 2 don’t manage to achieve these numbers.

View The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Trailer below:

It’s very rare that games manage to recreate their initial success and I’m sure that CD Projekt Red are delighted by the renewed interest in their game. Clearly the recently released Witch TV series has had a lot to do with this resurgence and if you’re a fan of the games I strongly recommend you go and check it out.

The hype has even managed to catch me up in its wake. I already own the game on Xbox One but couldn’t resist buying it for PC in the current Steam Sale where you can pick up the game plus all of the DLC for a mere £10.49