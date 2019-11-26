The Surge 2 JCPD Gear Pack DLC is now live

The selection of loot available in The Surge 2 has been expanded and now includes the free JCPD Gear Pack. This is available via a free DLC pack and anyone who owns the game can access it right now. The JCDP Gear Pack contains the new Team Zola armour set and four new implants.

To get your hands on the armour you’ll have to work for it by hunting down the various JCPD cops that patrol Jericho City and then dismember the bits you need. The armour set looks nice and beefy and once you’ve got the full set you’ll net yourself a nice stamina bonus whilst it’s being worn.

The four new implants are the Drop Tech Scrap Regenerator implant, the Omni-Cell Battery Converter implant, the Physical Aggression Stabiliser implant and the Energised Material Converter implant.

This free DLC pack is a nice followup to the first lot of season pass DLC that was released earlier this month and introduced 13 new weapons for players to collect.

In case you haven’t guessed by the name, the JCPD set allows you to get yourself dressed up as the police force of Jericho City and god knows they need a hand given the state that the city is in. Despite looking the part I can’t imagine you’re going to be contributing much to keeping the peace though!

In the future, Deck 13 want to add much more in the form of both free DLC and also meatier content for those who have purchased the season pass.

The Surge 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One and PS4. If you’ve never played before and want more info check out our pc review.