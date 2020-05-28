The Monkey Fairground has arrived in Adopt Me on Roblox

The long-awaited Monkey Fairground has finally arrived in Adopt Me on Roblox. The Monkey Fairground will be visiting Adoption Island for the next four weeks giving people plenty of time to get their hands on one of the new monkey pets or the many new accessories.

There are two options to obtain the new pets and accessories. Both options require you to purchase a Monkey Box from the vendor inside the circus tent on Adoption Island. One sells for 600 bucks but has a zero chance of giving you a legendary pet. The other box costs 195 Robux and has a small chance of getting better items. Each box will at the very least give you a common monkey so you won’t be stuck not getting a pet at all.

Check out the Monkey Fairground trailer below:

In addition to the basic monkey, there are several variants that are harder to get. These variants include the King Monley, Toy Monkey Ninja Monkey and Business Monkey. To obtain these pets you need to hand in your normal monkey pet plus three items. For example, to unlock the Ninja, you would need to hand in your monkey plus three scrolls.

These items can be obtained by opening the Monkey Boxes mentioned before but there are no guarantees as to what you’ll get. Other than the boxes you’ll have to resort to trading for the items. On the subject of trading watch out for people scamming and check out our article on scams to avoid.