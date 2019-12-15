The Epic Games Store is giving away 12 free games between now and January

Ever keen to chip away at the games market The Epic Games Store has announced that it will be giving away 12 free games before January. Starting on 19th December they will be giving away a free game every day. The games on offer have yet to be revealed so you’ll have to visit the market place every day in order to claim your game.

If none of the free games ends up ticking the box for you there is also a sale going on right now featuring many of the games from the recent Games Awards.

Highlights of the Games Awards sale include:

Borderlands 3 reduced by 34% to £32.49

The Outer Worlds reduced by 25% to £37.49

Control reduced by 33% to £32.15

Metro Exodus reduced by 50% to £17.49

Outer Wilds reduced by 20% to £15.99

What the Golf? reduced by 35% to £10.39

Trover Saves the Universe reduced by 20% to £19.03

Anno 1800 reduced by 45% to £27.49

Rainbow Six Seige reduced by 60% to £6.79

The Division 2 reduced by 75% to £12.49