The Elder Scrolls Online is heading to Skyrim in 2020

The Season of the Dragon is coming to an end in The Elder Scrolls Online. This year-long event has kept gamers coming back day after day to take part in the various challenges as the story unfolds.

In a recently released trailer, Zenimax has revealed that next years event will be taking place in Skyrim. In terms of content, it should be comparable with the Season of the Dragon as Zenimax describe it as “The Elder Scrolls Online’s next year-long adventure and Chapter.”

You can view the trailer below:

At the end of the trailer, we invited to explore the dark heart of Skyrim but other than that no other details are revealed. We’ll have to wait until 16th January to get more information when there will be a Twitch Livestream which is scheduled for 10pm GMT where Zenimax will revealing many more details.

In the meantime, you’ll have to make do with watching the trailer or better yet going an playing the game. There is still time left to take part in the Season of the Dragon events or to generally get involved with all this brilliant game has to offer.

To stay up to date with all things Elder Scrolls Online visit the official website.