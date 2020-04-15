The Captain is Dead seeks beta testers

Digital board game specialists, Thunderbox Entertainment, are getting ready to launch their latest, genre-bending endeavour – The Captain is Dead. The game is described as a retro-flavoured, survival-strategy which is based on the sci-fi board game of the same name.

Taking the crazy aesthetic of the original, cardboard series and riffing on classic games like Star Fox and Virtua Fighter, The Captain is Dead has been re-imagined as an intense, isometric, strategy game with a sleek and stylish, low-poly look.

Watch The Captain is Dead – Cyborg preview trailer below:

With the titular officer out of the picture, the game puts you in command of a rag-tag crew, besieged by an unknown alien foe. Can you hold the xenomorphs at bay, and keep the ship from exploding long enough to repair your Jump Core and escape to sweet, sweet hyperspace?

Thunderbox are currently putting the finishing touches to the game. They are currently looking for brave space adventurers to help beta test before it hits your favourite digital store in a month or two. So, if you know your Klingons from your Kilrathi, and aren’t afraid of certain doom in the icy blackness of space, check out the game on Steam, then head on over to their website and sign up for testing!

View some screenshots from The Captain is Dead in our gallery: