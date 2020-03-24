The Battle Cats welcomes Hatsune Miku World Tour from 30th March

The Battle Cats is the weird and wonderful tower defence game from Ponos. It pits the Cat Army (the good guys) against the Dog Army (the bad guys). The Battle Cats features many strange units as both sides join forces with various allies in an attempt to thwart the other side.

The Battle Cats features many collaborations with other brands and the next such collaboration will be in the form of a Hatsune Miku Crossover campaign. The vent will go live on 30th March 2020 and will feature special stages where you can join your favourite singers, have a chance at limited cat capsules, take part in new dojo events plus bag yourself some free daily catfood. If the recent post by Ponos on Facebook gets more than 7500 likes before 29th March then all players will get a Rare ticket reward for free.

Before writing this post I had no idea what Hatsune Miku was so for anyone else in the same boat here’s some info from Wikipedia:

“Hatsune Miku (Japanese: 初音ミク) is the name of a Vocaloid software voicebank developed by Crypton Future Media and its official moe anthropomorph, a 16-year-old girl with long, turquoise twintails. She uses Yamaha Corporation’s Vocaloid 2, Vocaloid 3, and Vocaloid 4 singing synthesizing technologies. She also uses Crypton Future Media’s Piapro Studio, a singing synthesizer VSTi Plugin. She was the second Vocaloid sold using the Vocaloid 2 engine and the first Japanese Vocaloid to use the Japanese version of the Vocaloid 2 engine. Her voice is modelled from Japanese voice actress Saki Fujita. Miku’s personification has been marketed as a virtual idol and has performed at concerts onstage as an animated projection (rear cast projection on a specially coated glass screen)”

To put it simply, there’s going to be loads of singing anime girls in the game taking various forms. If the event follows the same format as previous events then there will be chances to unlock various girls and have them join your army.

